Chrysalis Chandelier by Currey & Company - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (9000-0814)

The Chrysalis Chandelier by Currey & Company has an elegant, formal feel that brings a bright and beautiful touch to spaces. Suspended by a linked chain, a slender stem creates the foundation for a series of gracefully curved arms to reach both up and down, each one holding a crystal ball ornament at its end. Interspersed candelabras provide plenty of illumination to its surroundings, highlighting the sophisticated look of this chandelier. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Contemporary Silver Leaf