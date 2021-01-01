Set of 2 Chrono Home Office Set Bark Gray/White - Nexera

Young and fresh, the Chrono Collection from Nexera has everything to please; its modern white finish with chic natural maple accents and its mix-and-match design allow you to create your own very trendy home office or entertainment set. This set includes the Secretary Desk and Bookcase. The secretary desk features both open and closed storage sections, including a top section with a drop down door. The bookcase offers 4 storage shelves and is finished all-around for optimal use.