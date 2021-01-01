From hp
HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 Chromebox - Intel Celeron 5205U Dual-core (2 Core) 1.90 GHz - 4 GB RAM DDR4 SDRAM - 32 GB Flash Memory Capacity
Advertisement
Manufacturer: HP Inc. Manufacturer Part Number: 2S9A5UT#ABA Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hp.com Brand Name: HP Product Line: Chromebox Enterprise G3 Product Name: Chromebox Enterprise G3 Chromebox Product Type: Chromebox Processor Manufacturer: Intel Processor Type: Celeron Processor Model: 5205U Processor Core: Dual-core (2 Core) Processor Speed: 1.90 GHz Standard Memory: 4 GB Memory Technology: DDR4 SDRAM Flash Memory Capacity: 32 GB Graphics Controller Manufacturer: Intel Graphics Controller Model: UHD Graphics Graphics Memory Technology: DDR4 SDRAM Graphics Memory Accessibility: Shared Keyboard Localization: English HDMI: Yes Total Number of USB Ports: 5 Operating System Platform: Chrome OS Operating System: Chrome OS Height: 1.6' Width: 5.9' Depth: 5.9' Weight (Approximate): 1.30 lb Features: Security Slot Energy Star: Yes Environmentally Friendly: Yes Environmental Certification: TCO