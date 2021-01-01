HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE 11.6" Touchscreen 2 in 1 Chromebook - Intel Celeron N4020 - 8GB - 32GB Flash Memory - Intel UHD Graphics 600 - Chrome OS - Chalkboard Gray

Empower students to realize their potential with personalized, interactive, cloud-first learning on the HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE. The flexible, durable HP chassis supports every way students learn; the fast-booting Chrome OS is immediately ready and makes management easy. Versatile and adaptable to every student learning style Enable students to learn in their own way with 360°-adjustability into four modes and access to over 200 Android™ and G Suite education apps. A Chromebook built to withstand students and school days Give students a Chromebook that can survive a fall off a desk, a splash from a soda or a tugged power cord. It resists spills and attempts to remove keys, has metal-reinforced corners, and is 122 cm drop tested-higher than most desks. Classroom-ready performance Quickly stream and access textbooks, tests, and more with Intel® processors and the Chrome OS. Work continuously with a long battery life and fast recharging. Make it easy to control and manage student interactions with HP Classroom Manager.