HP Chromebook X360 11 G1 Ee Chromebook Intel Celeron N3350 1.10 GHz 4 GB 32GB Chrome OS

Get more done with this Hp Chromebook and its Intel Celeron 1.10 GHz processor, 11.6' display, 4GB Ram, 32GB storage and long lasting battery life. With the Google Play Store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, all from your Chromebook. You won't waste any time with this Hp Chromebook! The Chrome OS allows this unit to power up in seconds allowing you to get to work faster than ever.