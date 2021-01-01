Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-2H-C3KA Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 11.6' HD Touchscreen, 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC, Gigabit WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0

Best Quality Guranteed. Chromebook runs on chrome OS - an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (*Internet connection is required). All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and slides. Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more. Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically. CP311-2H-C3KA comes with 11.6 HD touch convertible Display, Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 64GB eMMC, Google Chrome, up to 10-hours Battery Life