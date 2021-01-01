HP - 14' Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB Memory - 32GB eMMC - Ceramic white (9PG29UA#ABA)

Chrome OS This easy-to-use operating system was designed to be fast in every possible way, while keeping you safe and more secure on the web. Dual-core Intel and #174; Celeron and #174; N4020 processor The perfect combination of performance, power consumption, and value helps your device run smoothly. Memory 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (onboard) 32 GB eMMC storage An embedded multimedia card provides reliable flash-based storage. Intel and #174; UHD Graphics Smoothly stream 4K content and play your favorite games in 720p, without the need for a dedicated graphics card. 14' High-definition display Enjoy your entertainment with the great quality and highdefinition detail of 1 million pixels. A truly powerful audio experience Dual Speakers, custom-tuned by experts at B and O, deliver rich, authentic audio. Wi-Fi 5 (2x2) and Bluetooth and #174; 5.0 With a Wi-Fi 5 (2x2) WLAN adapter and Bluetooth and #174; 5.0, all your connections are rock solid. Backlit keyboard Keep going comfortably e