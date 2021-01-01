From lenovo

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11" Laptop, 11.6-Inch HD (1366 x 768) IPS Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC, Chrome OS, 82HG0006US, Blizzard White

$209.99 on sale
($319.99 save 34%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Get high performance when you need it - the Chromebook Flex 3 boots up in seconds and features easy-to-use Chrome OS, plenty of memory and storage, and so much more Sleek, stylish, and secure, this 360⁰ convertible laptop is less than 1-inch thin and about the weight of a hardback book, with an 11.6-inch touchscreen display that's perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia, on or offline The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is easy to use, offers built-in virus protection and keeps going with long battery life. No setup needed - just login with a Google account so emails, maps, documents, and photos stay with you via cloud storage Built to connect, this notebook computer includes a variety of USB ports for effortless connectivity. Plus, stay in touch with the built-in camera

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com