Chromebook Case, 14-15.4 Neoprene Laptop Sleeve Case with Handle for 15-15.6 Inch HP Dell Asus Acer Samsung Laptops Ultrabook, Mint Green

Best Quality Guranteed. ADDITIONAL GADGET POCKET: this chromebook case contains two smaller compartments to keep some small items such as pens, cables, chargers, power bank, mouse and other tablet/mobile phone accessories. DURABLE HAND STRAP: The convenient carrying handle enables you to carry your laptop around easily, which is outside the zipper so that you can use the handles and fully close the bag. HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: made of soft and durable neoprene, this laptop sleeve with handle can protect your tablet/laptop against dust, dirt, scratches bump and water permeation. INTERNAL DIMENSIONS: 15 x 11 x 0.8 inch. And fit for most 14.5'-15.6' laptops chromebook & notebook models. WHAT YOU GET: laptop sleeve, 12-month Warranty and friendly customer service.