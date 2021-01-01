Chromebook Case 116125 inch Neoprene Laptop Sleeve Case Bag Handle Compatible with Acer Chromebook r11HP StreamSamsungASUS C202 L210Microsoft.

Best Quality Guranteed. EXTERNAL DIMENSIONS: 15.8 x 11.6 x 0.7 inch. Fit for most 15'-15.6' laptop models. MULTI-LEVEL PROTECTION: The external durable neoprene layer, middle water-resistant layer and the internal soft fluff layer of this laptop sleeve will protect your tablet laptop against dust, dirt, scratches, bump and water permeation. EXQUISITE DETAIL: vivid never-faded dual side printing together with the reinforced smooth zipper makes it more attractive and reliable. HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: made of soft durable and Water Repellent neoprene, this laptop sleeve can protect your tablet/laptop against dust, dirt, scratches bump and water permeation. WHAT YOU GET: chromebook case with 12-month Warranty. Notes: Before make order, please pay attention to choose the correct size.