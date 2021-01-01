HP Chromebook 14-inch FHD Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, Chrome (14a-na0090nr, Forest Teal)

GOOGLE PLAY STORE: The millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your Chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security SLEEK, RESPONSIVE DESIGN: Keep going comfortably with the backlit keyboard and multi-touch touchpad that supports four finger gestures set in a sleek design for moving from room to room or on the road BINGE WATCH WHILE YOU WORK: Equipped with an Intel(R) processor, 14" display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts at B&O and a long battery life to get more done while having fun ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS: Low halogen, mercury-free display backlights, arsenic-free display glass in this ENERGY STAR(R) certified, EPEAT(R) Silver registered Chromebook DUAL-CORE INTEL(R) PROCESSOR: Intel(R) Celeron(R) N4000, Dual-Core, 1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.6 GHz burst frequency DISPLAY: 14.0-inch diagonal Full HD BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit display (1920 x 1080); 82% screen to body ratio MEMORY & STORAGE: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable) and 32 GB eMMC BATTERY LIFE: Up to 11 hours and 45 minutes (mixed usage); 0 to 50% charge in 45 minutes with HP Fast Charge THIN, LIGHT & PORTABLE: 12.82 in (W) x 8.60 in (D) x 0.70 in (H); 3.24 lb OPERATING SYSTEM AND WARRANTY: Chrome and 1-year limited hardware warranty with 24-hour, 7 days a week web support when shipped from and sold by Amazon.com