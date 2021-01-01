From hp
Hp Chromebook 14 14' Fhd Laptop Computer, For Education Or Student, Intel Celeron N4000 Up To 2.6Ghz, 4Gb Ddr4, 32Gb Emmc, 11+ Hrs Battery, Webcam.
Operating System: Chrome OS Graphics Coprocessor: Intel UHD Graphics 600 Hardware Interface: USB, USB Type C, DisplayPort Screen Size: 14 Inches Brand: HP HP Chromebook 14 laptop powered with Intel Celeron N4000 (1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.6 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores) Dispaly: 14' diagonal FHD, IPS, anti-glare, micro-edge WLED-backlit, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080); HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone Ram: 4GB DDR4 RAM for full-power multitasking; 32GB eMMC flash memory, no Optical Drive; Up to 11 hours and 45 minutes. This electronic gift, holiday gift offers a good experience for watching videos, browsing the web, remote work, or study from home. Connectiviyt: 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.2); 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 headphone/microphone combo; Realtek Wi-Fi 5 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo