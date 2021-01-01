From hp
HP Chromebook 11 G5 11.6 inches Chromebook - Intel Celeron N3050 Dual-core (2 Core) 1.60 GHz (Renewed)
Advertisement
Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified by the manufacturer or by a third-party refurbisher to look and work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, reconditioning and repackaging. The product ships with relevant accessories, a 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic white or brown box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.