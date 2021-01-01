Keep your bathroom neat and tidy with the Home Basics Chrome Shower Caddy. Made of heavyweight chrome-plated steel, it holds shampoo, conditioner, soap and many other shower essentials. The bathroom shower caddy is rust resistant and has a dish specifically for bar soaps, the design of which can help them dry out between uses and last for a longer time. The top shelf has a hook opening for hanging loofahs and sponges as needed. Store and organize all of your essentials in one place for easy access. This chrome caddy hangs over most standard shower heads for your convenience.