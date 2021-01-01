Chrome Plated Dracula Medium

Custom Designer(R) Chrome Fangs(R) are beloved by party-goers and actors worldwide because of their natural look and secure fit that enables them to talk easily and naturally as well as drink cold beverages! Custom Designer Fangs can be worn many times without refills or s. Each set includes a package of non-toxic Alpha One(TM) Thermoplastic and complete instructions to create a custom fit. The packaging also has a scan-able QR code for access to a demonstration video for perfect fitting techniques.