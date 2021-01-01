Chrome BackupFront View CameraIP69K Waterproof Good Night Vision HD and Super Wide Angle Metal OEM Style Chrome Reverse Rear View Backup Camera for.

Backup camera with IP69K waterproof IP rate. It designed with fully sealed glue filling craft, so it waterproof function is better than IP67 and IP68, you absolutely no need to worry about water, fog or mist inside Rear view camera with a latest HD 600TVL 1/2.7inch image sensor and 170 degree super wide viewing angle lens, that's great for you to check the invisible blind spot clearly and make parking safe and simple Reverse camera housing is metal, small size and OEM style design. Also it is built in multifunctional switching loops function, you can switch it to be front or rear view, also support guide line/distance scale line on/off switching Backup camera can fit most types of DC 12-24V different length vehicles. Such as Cars, Pickup Trucks, SUVs, Vans, RVs, etc. It with great night vision (low illumination level: 0.01Lux) offer 30 days money back guarantee,24 months replacement warranty, lifetime support guarantee and 7 days-24 hours customer service an