Storage Concepts Chrome 4-Tier Steel Wire Garage Storage Shelving Unit (36 in. W x 63 in. H x 18 in. D), Grey

The Storage Concepts 4-Shelf Chrome Wire Storage unit is perfect for the kitchen, office and other dry environments. Certified by NSF International, the high-quality chrome finish is very attractive and durable. The open wire construction reduces dust build up and allows for air and light penetration. These shelving units are easy to assemble with no tools required, and shelves can be aligned at 1 in. increments. Extra shelves are also available for purchase.