From molto luce
Molto Luce CHRM-40-30K-D Charm 40" Wide LED Ring Large Pendants White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Molto Luce CHRM-40-30K-D Charm 40" Wide LED Ring Large Pendants Features:Mount to 3-1/2”- 4” recessed round junction boxConstructed from aluminumIntegrated 84 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmedUL listed for dry locationsETL listedFixture is covered under a 5-year limited warrantyDimensions:Height: 4-13/16"Width: 39-5/8"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 9 lbsCanopy Height: 1-5/8"Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 84Number of Light Source(s): 1Lumens: 3390, 4880Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Voltage: 120, 277 White