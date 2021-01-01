Christopher Knight Home Niamh Fabric Kid's Headboard, Twin, Light Purple

Dimensions: 3.25"D x 41.50"W x 54.25"H Material: Fabric | color: Light Purple Leg Material: iron Easy to assemble (tools and instructions included) Add some style to your child's bedroom with this headboard. Featuring iron legs that allow you to attach this headboard to virtually any bed frame, This headboard is ideal for any child's bedroom. The added studs of this headboard only add to the overall look and style, Adding that little something extra that makes this headboard perfect