Christopher Knight Home Luise Fabric Ottoman, Dark Grey

Includes: One (1) Ottoman Dimensions: 32.00” D x 32.00” W x 17.00” H This large square ottoman is perfect for your living room. Featuring buttoned tufts, this ottoman provides a clean and finished look from all angles. The midcentury finish of the legs also provides a great way to tie in your current décor with this ottoman, allowing you to enjoy this ottoman without having to redecorate your entire space. Ideal for resting your feet after a long day or to use as extra seating when hosting, this ottoman is a must have.