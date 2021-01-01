Christopher Knight Home Leni Indoor Acacia Bar Set with Rustic Metal Finish Accents, Dark Brown / Rustic Metal

The milos Acacia bar Set is great for hosting all types of events in your very own back yard patio area, have the BBQ of the summer with table space enough for you Plus the neighborhood, this bar set is perfect for all of your hosting dreams, and even comes with the table and chairs sold separately to accommodate all of your seating and hosting needs Material: Acacia wood. Leg Material: iron. Color: Dark brown. Leg color: rustic metal Assembly required. Stool dimensions: 15. 72 inches deep x 17. 52 inches wide x 38. 00 inches wide. Seat width: 15. 75 inches Seat Depth: 15. 94 inches. Seat Height: 29. 92 inches. Table dimensions: 47. 72 inches deep x 23. 82 inches wide x 41. 93 inches high Ships in several boxes, may ship separately