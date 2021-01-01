Christopher Knight Home Jean Bar Stools, Pine Veneer, Iron Frame, Naturally Stained Seats with White Base (Set of 2)

RUSTIC APPEAL - This set is farmhouse-style, traditional, and inviting. Both stools feature a backless design and saddle seats veneered with pine and are supported from below with black iron legs STAIN-RESISTANT - Smooth, polished surfaces allow you to wipe away spills with ease HIGH-QUALITY - They're sturdily-constructed and hand-crafted with a genuine pine veneer; they embody a rich and luxe look that anybody can afford SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED - All required tools and hardware come included with your purchase