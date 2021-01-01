30Mm Christmas Xmas Tree Ball Bauble Hanging Home Party Ornament Decor

30mm Christmas Xmas Tree Ball Bauble Hanging Home Party Ornament DecorDescription: Fashion design,100% Brand New,high quality! Size(Diameter):App 30mmBox Size:App 8.8*6*11.8cm 24Pcs/Pack(30cm) Material:PlasticChristmas Xmas Tree Glitter Baubles Balls Ornament DecorationsSuitable for decoration in hotel, restaurant, Upscale restaurant,office buildings,mansion and so on Christmas showcase landscape layout , meet the personalized needs of customers .Package Include: 1 X 24Pcs(30mm) Xmas Tree Decoration (Product box random) Pictures:Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures, but not the same performance on different bodies as on the model. Thank you and happy purchase!