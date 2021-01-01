From gift for christmas
Christmas Wine Christmas Wine Tote Bag
Advertisement
Did you think with a Christmas Wine fan like a Xmas sayings with Christmas and Wine Lover outfits. A Quote for and like sayings. Christmas Wine 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.