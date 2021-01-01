From aqua shield

Aqua Shield Christmas Tree Skirts Solid - Solid Red Snowflakes Aqua Shield Christmas Tree Mat

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Solid Red Snowflakes Aqua Shield Christmas Tree Mat. Protect your floor with this sturdy mat that adds long-lasting durability for underneath your Christmas tree. The thick padding prevents slips and scrapes, and the unique ridged construction traps dirt and moisture. Aqua Shield FeaturesCertified slip-resistant by the national floor safety instituteUnique ridged construction effectively removes and traps dirt and moistureMolded design will not crush or breakdown over time or useAnti-staticPremium fiber face will not mildew, mold or rotProduct Details0.25'' thickMachine-made100% polypropylene face / 100% rubber backingMachine wash; hang dryMade in the USA

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com