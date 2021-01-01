From aqua shield
Aqua Shield Christmas Tree Skirts Solid - Solid Red Snowflakes Aqua Shield Christmas Tree Mat
Solid Red Snowflakes Aqua Shield Christmas Tree Mat. Protect your floor with this sturdy mat that adds long-lasting durability for underneath your Christmas tree. The thick padding prevents slips and scrapes, and the unique ridged construction traps dirt and moisture. Aqua Shield FeaturesCertified slip-resistant by the national floor safety instituteUnique ridged construction effectively removes and traps dirt and moistureMolded design will not crush or breakdown over time or useAnti-staticPremium fiber face will not mildew, mold or rotProduct Details0.25'' thickMachine-made100% polypropylene face / 100% rubber backingMachine wash; hang dryMade in the USA