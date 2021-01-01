From caroline's treasures

Christmas Tree and Buff Poodle White Kitchen Towel Set of 2

$29.26 on sale
($31.99 save 9%)
In stock
Description

This Kitchen Cotton Towels features artwork of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.A great gift for a Staffordshire Bull Terrier owner. Celebrate Christmas with this Christmas Kitchen Cotton Towels. A great gift for the holiday or an addition to your Christmas decorations. A set of Two Kitchen Towels that are 100 percent cotton.Each towel measures 19 inches by 28 inches. Each towel features a printed design. Machine wash cold and dry with low heat. Always use a pressing cloth when pressing the design.

