Chistmas Holiday Season Apparel And Costume Christmas The Beer Drinking Elf Elves Santa Family Matching Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

These cute elf design shirts can be worn all throughout the holiday season. This will make your loved ones merry and happy. What's more than perfect to celebrate this festive Christmas is mouth-watering pastries and this Christmas Shirt Tees. This elf graphic art is a perfect gifts for men, women, and kids this coming festive seasons to your friends who love to celebrate Christmas. Don't forget your list and remember to be nice and not naughty this Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only