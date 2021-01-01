Christmas Tabletop Decor | LED Lighted Glittered House Design

GOOD MATERIAL: These are a beautiful and budget friendly Costume for any outdoor / indoor events outfit. GREAT ADD ON: Combine these with other Accessories to personalize your get up. You can also contrast every colors to this sparkly blings! HIGH QUALITY: These are made in a good quality material that you can reuse to wear in all festive and themed occasions. THE BEST OUTFIT: Add a little flash and flair to all your festivities and theme outfit! Truly fabulous for party and events. GREAT THEME: Guaranteed to transform any event theme to a more fun and enjoying setup!, Manufacturer: Oriental Trading