From the paper studio

Christmas Stickers

$2.49 on sale
($4.99 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at hobbylobby

Description

Decorate for the holiday season with Christmas Stickers! These thicker paper, die cut stickers boast wonderful seasonal colors in designs that include ornaments, snow globes, gloves, skate, and more. With gold foil accents, adorn your cards, scrapbook layouts, and other paper crafts with a seasonal flair! Dimensions: Length: 2 1/2" - 3 7/8" Width: 2 1/16" - 3 13/16" Full Text: Joy Peace Let It Snow Merry Christmas Package contains 24 stickers (8 designs, 3 each).

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com