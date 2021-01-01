From the paper studio
Christmas Stickers
Advertisement
Decorate for the holiday season with Christmas Stickers! These thicker paper, die cut stickers boast wonderful seasonal colors in designs that include ornaments, snow globes, gloves, skate, and more. With gold foil accents, adorn your cards, scrapbook layouts, and other paper crafts with a seasonal flair! Dimensions: Length: 2 1/2" - 3 7/8" Width: 2 1/16" - 3 13/16" Full Text: Joy Peace Let It Snow Merry Christmas Package contains 24 stickers (8 designs, 3 each).