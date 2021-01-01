From irony designs
Irony Designs Christmas Santa Gnomes Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Festive Gnomes for the Holidays! Christmas gnomes as Santas pattern design. With snow on the mushrooms, holly berries, candy canes, and snowflakes. Cute Christmas Gnome seamless pattern. Gnome, Christmas santa gnomes, Christmas gnomes, holiday gnomes, santa Clause, gnome pattern, festive design, cartoon gnome, cute holiday art design, candy canes, holly berries 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only