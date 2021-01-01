Christmas Ornaments Boxer Dog Ornament

Help pets find a loving home when you display this Boxer Dog Christmas ornament. Features a Best Friends Animal Society logo charm and short-haired athletic dog design. Made of resin, this Ornament measures 3.75 x 2.5 x 1.375 inches. The ornament is ready to hang on your Christmas tree with a hanger attachment. Great gift for dog owners and pet parents. Ornaments are a great way to commemorate hobbies, life events and individual interests. Each festive and collectible ornament is perfect for sharing with family and friends. Each purchase includes one lead-free Christmas tree ornament packaged in a gift-ready box.