Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2020 Year Dated A Slice of Love Wedding Cake Porcelain
Celebrate their big day with this A Slice of Love porcelain Keepsake Christmas ornament. Tiered wedding cake design is perfect for newlyweds or an engaged couple. Year-dated 2020. Designed by Debra Nielsen, this porcelain Christmas tree ornament features gemstone accents. Pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Year dated 2020 on ornament. On ornament: 2020. With unparalleled artistry and exceptional detail, Hallmark Keepsake Christmas ornaments are perfect for preserving precious memories, commemorating special milestones and celebrating individual hobbies and interests. Porcelain Christmas tree ornament is lead-free and measures 2.6" W x 3.65" H x 2.6" D.