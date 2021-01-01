Hallmark Mahogany Festive Photo Frame 2021 Christmas Ornament

Display a picture of those you hold most dear when you hang this bold tribal printed photo holder ornament on your tree. Year-dated 2021, it's sure to inspire precious memories for years to come. Made of resin, this Hallmark Ornament measures 3.15 x 3.25 x 0.33 inches; picture frame area holds 1 photo, 1.58 x 1.65 inches. The ornament is ready to hang on your Christmas tree with a hanger attachment. Great Christmas gift idea for family and friends. Hallmark Mahogany provides festive, authentic Christmas ornaments that are inspired by and celebrate African-American culture and history.