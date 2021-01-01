Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2020 My Mom, My Friend Butterfly Porcelain

Celebrate your mother with this My Mom, My Friend Keepsake Christmas ornament. Features a lovely porcelain butterfly with a floral design to remind her of what a good friend she is. Designed by Terri Steiger this porcelain Christmas tree ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2020 in copyright. On ornament: More than a mom… Also my friend. With unparalleled artistry and exceptional detail, Hallmark Keepsake Christmas ornaments are perfect for preserving precious memories, commemorating special milestones and celebrating individual hobbies and interests. Porcelain Christmas tree ornament is lead-free and measures 3.8" W x 4.3" H x 0.5" D.