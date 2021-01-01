Best Xmas Santa Family Gifts Fashion Christmas Lights Reindeer Antlers Funny Bulldog Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cute English bulldog theme Christmas tree lights antlers art design for all ages who own and love this breed. Are you a dog lover and a pet owner who is excited to celebrate this winter holiday season then this adorable animal fashion is for you. Great Xmas gifts for bull dog lover, puppy lover, friends, family, son, daughter, mom and dad. Have this on while listening to carol songs, decorating house and Christmas trees with family and get Christmas presents from your Santa Claus. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only