Christmas Inflatable Toys Large Snowman Inflatable Doll With LED Lighting Effect For Christmas Home Garden Party Decoration-EU Plug

Description:1. Funny Christmas Yard Decorations: Standing impressively at 5 Ft tall when inflated. A cute Inflatable Christmas snowman holding gifts say hello will make your kids and guests squeal with delight2. Upgrade Rotating LED Lights: 3 Super bright colorful rotating led lights built inside the Blow Up Yard Decorations. Will surely lit up your lawn or garden and transforms your home into a wonderland3. Durable Quality: Made of high-quality Polyester, weatherproof and fade resistant. Equipped with a powerful waterproof built-in fan, just plug into an outlet and a few seconds later, you'll have a cute glowing snowman inflatable4. Provide sandbags & rope fixing: It comes with 4 stakes and tethers for quick and easy setup, and 2 fixed sandbags to make it stand without support. No need to worry that this Snowman Christmas Decoration will fly away with the windSpecification: Name: Christmas Inflated DecorationSize: 5ft/59'*37.