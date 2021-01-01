Trademark Fine Art 'Christmas Hello' Canvas Art by Beata Czyzowska Young

Artist: Beata Czyzowska YoungSubject: SeasonalStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features Santa walking up a pier. Beata Czyzowska-Young is a photographer based in Sydney, Australia. She started taking pictures in 2005 when she purchased her first digital camera. Since then Beata has enjoyed capturing the world around her. Nature is Beata's biggest inspiration. She especially enjoys the abstract qualities in landscapes and plant life she photographs. Beata loves experimenting with light, while breaking all the rules of photography to achieve something beautiful and dreamy. This produces a fairytale-like result. Beata has been published in many magazines around the world and her work has been featured on CD and book covers. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.