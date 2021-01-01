Halloween Party Outfit Christmas-Funny Halloween Statement Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This cool halloween themed fashion wear is the perfect spooky decoration for your body. If you don't like to dress yourself into a zombie, witch, monster, ghost or any other horror character, then is the best way to show yourself in the neighbourhood. It doesn't matter if you are dressed in black or orange, as long as you have a pumpkin, a funny saying or a scary figure on your dress. This autumn will be cursed, so watch out for the candy and say your sentence. Trick or treat and Happy Halloween. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only