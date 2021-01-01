Christmas Feathers Birds Pick

Features:Metal clip to hold birds tight to tree branches, window drapes, plants, etc.Collectible keepsake for your mom, grandma, sister, co-worker, or friend. Perfect for the bird lover. Excellent secret Santa gift exchange for work.Display on your Christmas tree, on a craft homemade wreath for your door to greet your visitors.Product Type: PickAttachment Type: Clip OrnamentTheme: AnimalAnimals: BirdPlants: Color: RedPattern: SolidPrimary Material: PlasticPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: MetalNumber in Set: 12Shatterproof: YesOutdoor Use: YesWater Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Handmade: YesGlass Component: NoGlass Type: Lighted: NoNumber of Lights: Bulb Type: Bulb Life: Voltage: Wattage: Bulb Included: Ornament Hanger Included: NoHanger Type: Number of Hangers Included: Hanger Color: Animated: NoMusical: NoPersonalization: NoSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.36Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.51Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 0.35Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No