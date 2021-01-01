'Christmas Creatures in Blue' by Carla Martell Matted Framed Art

With training in graphic design, animation, and illustration, Carla Martell gained the experience to work in many animation and design studios. She is continuing with her love of illustration by collaborating with a children's book writer, as well as adding to her illustration portfolio. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. Comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W