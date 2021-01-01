DII Gold Christmas Collage Tablecloth, 60x84", 100% Cotton

DII 100% Cotton, Machine Washable, Printed Metallic Holiday Tablecloth - 60x84" Seats 6 to 8 People, Gold Christmas CollageUses: decorative table settingIncludes: TableclothCare Instructions: Machine wash cold separately; Gentle cycle; Tumble dry low; Low iron; Wash separately before useMaterial: 100% CottonCountry of Origin: IndiaThis rectangular tablecloth is 60x84? in size, appropriate for a table that can seat 6-8 peopleWoven of 100% cotton yarn, to launder machine wash cold, dry on low heat, remove just before tablecloth is completely dry and lay flat on table to minimize wrinklesMetallic gold printed holiday text, snowflakes, and mistletoe on a white background is an chic and contemporary way to add Christmas cheer to your home.This modern Christmas pattern is sure to add a fun festive touch to your table. Use all through the holidays, at your special occasion, or give as a gift.DII offers delightful home products including themed cloth napkins & rings, placemats, and table runners. Search "DII Table Tops" to explore our collections.