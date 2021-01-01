Christmas Big Size Snow Man Lattice Doll Stocking Socks,9.4’W*15.7’L

Material: Fabric and Foam.Feature: This sock can be used to decorate the Christmas tree, fireplace can also be used to fill Christmas gifts, candy and so on, the surface of the sock with Santa Claus, more relevant to the atmosphere of Christmas, the use of this sock decoration can make the holiday atmosphere more intense.Size: The socks was 9.4’W*15.7’L that is enough to put the suitable present and candy in it.Use this sock as a wrapping gift for friends and family is definitely a good choice!