From christmas apparel & gifts hhwco.
Christmas Apparel & Gifts HHWCo. Christmas Joyful Snow Globe/Candy Cane Cute Pretty Holiday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Joyful - Fun red and white graphic with candy cane, snow globe and stocking - Great way idea to celebrate Christmas season Christmas Joyful Snow Globe / Candy Cane Cute Pretty Holiday 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only