Prepare yourself for the upcoming season by acquiring these themed stickers! Christmas Animals Stickers feature polar and woodland animals that are bundled up for winter and ready to exchange gifts. Polar bears wear scarves, a fox holds a present in its mouth, a bird rests on a gift, and a penguin wears a beanie. There are gold foil accents, and these festive designs will surely spread Christmas cheer! Dimensions: Length: 1/4" - 2 3/16" Width: 5/16" - 1 13/16" Package contains 38 stickers.