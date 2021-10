The Mamani Family celebrates Christmas in the Amazon Valley depicting the Holy Family as Shipibo people. Shepherds bear rainforest gifts. The Shipibo are a Panoan-speaking culture living near the headwaters of the Amazon. Although they maintain much of their original way of life they have also adapted some contemporary urban customs. The Mamani Family crafts the lovely set in ceramic substituting the customary cow and donkey for a wild boar and a tapir.