Christmas 3D Digital Printing Shower Curtain 6 Pieces For Home / Hotel / Party Decoration Elephant Three

Gross weight: 1.56lbProduct size: 70.87*70.87"package size: 18.11*14.17*2.36"Material: PolyesterProduct features:1. 100% polyester fabric, Valentine's Day shower curtain set is made of environmental friendly polyester, with good waterproof effect. Non slip bath mat / u-carpet made of flannelette is durable, non-toxic and safe, which is the best choice for your family2. It is easy to absorb water, dust and skid resistance3. Bright colors and clear images will make your bathroom a new clean space with unique style. Don't worry about fading4. Easy to care and use: we provide you with 12 hooks for free. You don't have to worry about how to install it. You can use this Valentine's Day shower curtain set to decorate your bathroom, walls, windows or any space you like5. Washing method: hand wash: soak in water for 10 minutes, then add detergent or detergent, and gently scrub with a brush. Machine wash: soak in water for 10 minutes and fold twice in the washing machine. Do not wash with other clothesSize chart:Folding size: 18.11*14.17"; bath curtain thickness: 0.31"Bathroom mat / u-carpet / toilet cover size: about 29.53*17.72", 17.72*14.96", 14.96 * 13.78"Shower curtain size: 70.87*70.87Product list: 4-piece Shower Curtain * 1Notes:1.Due to the screen difference,the color may be a little different from what you expect,please allow it.