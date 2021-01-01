From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Christmas 3-ft x 4-ft Gold Rectangular Indoor Door Mat Polyester in White | ZW037 A408 030050
Advertisement
Neutral colors are brightened up with pops of gold, on this rectangular holiday rug. Designed with cut pile construction, this stylish floor covering features ornate ornaments that look stunning in a modern living room. Black and cream combine on precision dye injected polyester. Mohawk Home Christmas 3-ft x 4-ft Gold Rectangular Indoor Door Mat Polyester in White | ZW037 A408 030050