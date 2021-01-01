William's Home Furnishing Christie White Queen Bed Platform Bed, High Gloss White

Sophisticated and elegantly crafted, this sleek chest melds a hint of traditional appeal with a simple and clean design. Antique-like handles and a hidden case good drawer add style and convenience to the set, ensuring it finds a place in your transitional home. You would find it very relaxing and would satisfy your taste of tranquility. It is constructed out of Solid Wood and Wood Veneers that ensures durability and sturdiness of the item. Color: High Gloss White.