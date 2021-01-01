From christie brinkley authentic skincare
Christie Brinkley | Pure Radiance Illuminating Facial Oil - Restorative Facial Oil Treatment | 0.9 Ounces
Advertisement
Our Illuminating facial oil formula restores the look of youthful radiance and luminosity to the skin. Scientifically formulated to target dark spots and diminsh the visible signs of photo-aging. Supports the skin's natural lipid barrier to mitigate the effects of aging and environmental damage and restore natural radiance to the complexion. Helps to brighten, soothe, and clarify skin. Produced with a blend of biomimetic omega oils that support skin protection and leave the skin with a bright, naturally vibrant radiance.