Prayer Christian Gifts & Tees Christianity I Know The Plans I Have For You Prayer Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If your favorite activity is praying then this prayer design is exactly for you! Praying is a way of sharing your Christian faith and thanking God in the church with a pastor or alone to outspread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Gift for family, friends, neighbors, every Christian who is willing to pray for others in the church for members of the prayer team, prayer warriors, pray to God and have faith in Jesus while praying, reading the Bible, or attending a church function. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only